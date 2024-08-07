The Atlanta Falcons canceled the remainder of Wednesday's practice after wideout Rondale Moore appeared to suffer a serious leg injury. Moore had an air cast placed on his right leg, according to ESPN, and was being transported to a local medical facility.

Moore's injury is obviously unfortunate on several fronts. The 24-year-old wideout was having a strong training camp and was vying to be the team's No. 3 wideout alongside Drake London and Darnell Mooney.

Moore is beginning his first season with the Falcons after he was traded from Arizona during the offseason. The 49th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Moore caught 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Arizona.

We'll prove an update on Moore's status as soon as one is available.