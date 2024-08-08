The Atlanta Falcons canceled the remainder of Wednesday's practice after wideout Rondale Moore appeared to suffer a serious leg injury. Moore had an air cast placed on his right leg, according to ESPN, and was being transported to a local medical facility.

On Thursday, the Falcons placed the receiver on season-ending injured reserve, the team announced.

Moore's injury is obviously unfortunate on several fronts. The 24-year-old wideout was having a strong training camp and was vying to be the team's No. 3 wideout alongside Drake London and Darnell Mooney.

Moore is beginning his first season with the Falcons after he was traded from Arizona during the offseason. The 49th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Moore caught 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Arizona.

Atlanta will now turn to Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge and sixth-round pick Casey Washington for wide receiver snaps behind London and Mooney. It's possible that tight end Kyle Pitts could also see an increase in snaps where he is lined up in the slot or out wide.