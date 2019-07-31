Falcons rookie Kaleb McGary to undergo cardiac ablation procedure, likely out 6-8 weeks
McGary has twice previously undergone a similar procedure
The Atlanta Falcons will be without rookie first-rounder Kaleb McGary for a while. The Falcons announced that McGary will undergo a cardiac ablation procedure on Wednesday afternoon.
The Falcons' official website stated that the procedure is similar to two previous procedures McGary underwent earlier in his career, and that he was cleared by NFL medical testing to participate in the NFL combine. ESPN.com's Adam Schefter noted that McGary missed 6-8 weeks when he previously underwent the procedure.
McGary was set to be a key component in the Falcons' remake of their offensive line, which struggled a bit last season. He and fellow rookie Chris Lindstrom were brought in to be the starters on the right side of the line, replacing the departed Ryan Schrader and Ben Garland. With McGary out, it's likely that Ty Sambrailo will continue working with the first-team offense, as he has at the beginning of camp.
"I thought (he is) really pushing Ty in a close fight and a close battle," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said of McGary, per the team's website. "All of the things that go on in the first install he was able to handle very well, and that's a testament to the work he put in over the summer to get right and get ready … I'm encouraged where he's at, and I think he's gaining momentum and trust in what he's doing."
Now his attempt to crack the lineup will be delayed a bit as he recovers from the latest procedure.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL DFS: Hall of Fame Game DK picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Report: Redskins talking Williams trade
Job one for the Redskins is solving their offensive line woes for 2019.
-
Love expected to miss start of season
The Redskins running back suffered a torn ACL his senior year at Stanford
-
Tepper wants new stadium in Charlotte
Tepper is looking for a new stadium for the Carolina Panthers within the next 10 years.
-
When should we be worried about Luck?
The Pro Bowl quarterback says he won't need surgery, but at what point should we panic?
-
Chiefs move CB Tremon Smith to RB
Smith has proven he's dangerous with the ball in his hands