Falcons rule out Matt Ryan for Week 8, meaning Matt Schaub will start vs. Seahawks
Ryan suffered a sprained ankle in last week's loss to the Rams
In a move that was somewhat expected after they signed practice squad QB Danny Etling to the active roster earlier in the day, the Atlanta Falcons announced on Saturday that quarterback Matt Ryan is out for the team's Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Longtime backup Matt Schaub will start in Ryan's place.
With the news, sportsbooks who had been waiting to post a line until the starting quarterback was determined made the Seahawks 7.5-point favorites in many spots, including the Westgate in Las Vegas. The lookahead line, which the Westgate makes available before the previous week's games, had the Seahawks as 3.5-point favorites prior to Ryan's injury.
Ryan left last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams with a sprained ankle suffered when he was tackled by Aaron Donald. There was some speculation that Ryan may have suffered a high-ankle sprain, which could be more serious than just a simple sprained ankle, but Falcons head coach Dan Quinn refused to go into detail about the situation.
"He does have a sprained ankle," Quinn said earlier this week. "We'll be preparing both ways. If he can (play), that's great. If he can't, then the bye will have come at a good time for him next week. He's already in the pool and running."
The Falcons officially listed Ryan as questionable on their Friday injury report, noting that a final decision would be made on Saturday. Obviously, that decision has now been made. (Presumably contributing to the decision is the Falcons' dreadful 1-6 record. This seems like a sinking ship.)
Schaub has been Ryan's backup since 2016, and in that time he has thrown only 16 regular season passes. He's completed 12 of those passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, but nearly all of that action has come in garbage time. Schaub has not made a start since 2015, when he went 1-1 with the Baltimore Ravens.
Prior to that he was the backup to Derek Carr in Oakland (2014), as well as a long-term starter for the Houston Texans (2007-13), and the backup to Michael Vick in Atlanta (2004-06). He's 47-45 in his career as a starter, though Sunday will be his first start for the Falcons since 2005.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Jets cut Osemele after uncleared surgery
Osemele and the Jets disagreed about whether he needed surgery on his injured shoulder
-
Drew Brees set to return vs. Cardinals
Brees has been out since Week 2 with a torn ligament in his thumb
-
Injuries: Mahomes among key Chiefs out
Find out everything you need to know about the final injury reports for everyone playing in...
-
Wk 8 NFL odds, picks, sims: Bills cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 8 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Pierre-Paul to play Sunday vs. Titans
Pierre-Paul suffered a fractured neck during a car accident in May
-
Cowboys donate $1M to high schools
North Texas is estimated to have incurred $2 billion worth of damages as a result of nine tornadoes...
-
Redskins at Vikings key takeaways
Dwayne Haskins saw live game action for the second time, but the Vikings defense stood strong
-
Patriots at Jets: Live updates
The Patriots recorded their second shutout of the 2019 season