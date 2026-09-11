The Atlanta Falcons hoped to host a quarterback battle this offseason between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. However, neither party will start in the season opener vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Falcons have ruled out Tagovailoa for Week 1 due to an oblique injury suffered in practice on Thursday. With Penix inactive as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL, Cooper Rush will get the start with undrafted rookie Jack Strand backing him up.

It's not ideal for a franchise to be down its top two quarterbacks in Week 1, but that's the predicament the Falcons find themselves in. Rush is 9-7 as a starter over his nine-year NFL career, having played for the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys. In his one season with Baltimore last year, Rush threw for 303 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions in four appearances with two starts — both losses. Rush was actually benched by the Ravens for Tyler Huntley during a poor performance in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams.

There are Falcons fans out there that probably would rather see Strand -- who joined the Falcons this offseason undrafted out of Minnesota State-Moorhead. He was one of the stories of the preseason, as the 22-year-old completed 66.7% of his passes for 306 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and also rushed for two touchdowns in three exhibition showings.