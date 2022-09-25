As the home to companies such as Amazon and Microsoft, Seattle has long been a successful tech city. Now, it seems the tech is bleeding into the city's sports.

Play halted for eight minutes during the Seattle Seahawks' game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday because an unidentified drone was seen flying over Lumen Field. The interruption in itself was odd, but the context behind it makes it flat-out bizarre: The day prior, a game between Stanford and Washington that also took place in Seattle was delayed because of an unidentified drone. No photos are available of the drone at Lumen Field, but here's a look at one caught flying over Husky Stadium during the Stanford-Washington game.

Whoever is flying these drones could find themselves in serious trouble. According to FOX 8, flying a drone within three miles of an NFL or MLB stadium during a game in Seattle is an FAA violation and enough to warrant felony charges. For the NFL specifically, a total flight restriction is in place between an hour before kickoff through an hour after the end of the game.

Drones have been a problem for the NFL long before this weekend. NFL teams, along with teams from other leagues, have written to congress about the drone issue, according to Politico.

The interruption didn't help the Seahawks' comeback bid, as Seattle entered the fourth trailing 27-23 and lost by that exact score. No. 18 Washington, meanwhile, dominated Stanford 40-22 on Saturday.