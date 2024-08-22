The Atlanta Falcons have been nothing if not proactive this offseason, from a splashy double-dip at quarterback to recent big-name additions on defense. They continued the trend Thursday, with the team announcing that it has signed cornerback A.J. Terrell to a four-year extension.

First reported by ESPN, the contract makes Terrell one of the highest-paid players at his position. The new deal is for $81 million, with $65.8 million guaranteed. The latter total is the largest issued to a cornerback on a four-year deal, per ESPN, while Terrell's per-year average ($20.25 million) ranks higher than all but one active corner -- Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander.

The 25-year-old Terrell had been approaching the final year of his rookie deal, due $12.3 million under a fifth-year option. He'll now be tied to the Falcons through the 2028 season.

Drafted 16th overall out of Clemson in 2020, he's been Atlanta's top cover man for years. After a rookie year in which he instantly manned the starting lineup, Terrell had three interceptions and 16 pass breakups in a 2021 All-Pro breakout. He hasn't logged a pick since, but has remained a staple of the Falcons' secondary, starting all 17 games and totaling 11 pass deflections, along with four tackles for loss, in 2023.

His extension comes days after the Falcons added safety Justin Simmons and pass rusher Matthew Judon, both former Pro Bowlers, and months after the team transitioned to a defensively minded head coach in Raheem Morris.