Falcons sign Bijan Robinson to historic three-year extension, making him NFL's highest-paid running back

Move over, Saquon Barkley: there's a new highest-paid running back in the NFL.

The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement with Bijan Robinson on a historic three-year extension with a maximum value of $75 million, according to ESPN. The deal includes $51 million in guaranteed money, the highest ever for a running back (excluding rookie contracts). Robinson's average annual value on the new deal sits at $25 million, which exceeds Barkley's $20.6 million AAV.

An extension for Robinson has been looming since the start of training camp, and the back has been holding in as this deal continued to be hammered out. With pen being put to paper on this historic contract, Robinson has ample time to get back onto the practice field to gear up for the 2026 regular season and help Atlanta rebound from an 8-9 season in 2025.

Robinson is entering his fourth season in the NFL after the Falcons selected the Texas product with the No. 8 overall pick at the 2023 NFL Draft. Upon arrival, the 24-year-old back has established himself as arguably the most dynamic back in the league.

Bijan Robinson ATL • RB • #7 Att 287 Yds 1478 TD 7 FL 3 View Profile

Last season, Robinson set a franchise record, tallying 2,298 yards from scrimmage (which also led the NFL). His 5,648 career scrimmage yards are the most by a player at age 23 or younger in NFL history, and are the fourth-most scrimmage yards in the first three seasons by a player in NFL history.

Most guaranteed money for RB Year signed Contract type Guaranteed money Jeremiyah Love (Cardinals) 2026 Rookie $53 million Bijan Robinson (Falcons 2026 Extension $51 million Saquon Barkley (Eagles) 2025 Extension $36 million Ashton Jeanty (Raiders) 2025 Rookie $35.9 million Saquon Barkley (Giants) 2018 Rookie $31.2 million

Robinson's extension is just the latest in what has been a busy offseason for the new Atlanta front office led by first-year general managers Ian Cunningham and president of football Matt Ryan, who were both hired earlier this year. The Falcons reached extensions with other key figures, including wideout Drake London (four-year, $141.05 million extension), tight end Kyle Pitts (three-year, $54 million extension), and guard Matthew Bergeron (four-year, $96 million extension).

How Robinson's extension impacts Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs DET • RB Att 243 Yds 1223 TD 13 FL 1 View Profile

You can't look at Robinson landing this mega deal with the Falcons and not think about Jahmyr Gibbs, who is also currently holding in during Lions training camp as he seeks what may also be a market-setting extension. One of these two backs needed to go first, and Robinson has now laid a blueprint for what Gibbs and his camp could be looking for in their deal with Detroit, if not exceeding it just a touch.

"It's certainly not going to hurt," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Tuesday morning while reacting to the Robinson extension and what it means for Gibbs, via ESPN. "But we'll see. Look, I'm anxious to get Gibbs back out there. Every day that goes by, you know, that's another day that you feel like you miss with him and getting out there with the guys, and him doing his part. But it'll get done when it gets done."

Despite splitting touches with David Montgomery (who was traded to the Houston Texans this offseason) for the bulk of his career to this point, Gibbs has posted 49 career touchdowns, which are the most in the first three seasons by any player in NFL history. Over the last two seasons, he's third in the NFL in scrimmage yards (3,768) and first in scrimmage touchdowns (38).

Given his impressive career to this point, Gibbs has a strong chance to make Robinson's reign as the highest-paid running back in the NFL short-lived, provided he and the Lions can work out a deal.