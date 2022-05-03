Grady Jarrett will be sticking around Atlanta for a few more years after signing a contract extension that ties him to the Falcons through the 2025 season.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman has signed a three-year contract extension with Atlanta. The deal pays an average of $16.5 million per year and contains $34.5 million fully guaranteed at signing. A report from NFL.com indicated that the deal contains a maximum value of $51 million, indicating that Jarrett can earn around $500,000 per year in incentives.

Jarrett was headed into the final year of the four-year, $68 million contract he signed with the Falcons back in 2019. He was set to count against the cap for around $23.8 million for the 2022 season, according to Over the Cap, but with the new extension his cap number will presumably be lower, as the Falcons can spread out his signing bonus over the four years remaining on his new deal.

A fifth-round pick back in 2015, Jarrett has blossomed into one of the NFL's best and more durable interior defensive linemen. Considered a bit undersized for the position at only 6-foot, 305 pounds, Jarrett has nonetheless found a way to succeed.

He has made the Pro Bowl in two of the past three seasons, and has missed only three games in his seven-year career. Jarrett has finished each of the last five seasons with double-digit quarterback hits, and also has 22.5 sacks and 46 tackles for loss during that time.