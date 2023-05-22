The Atlanta Falcons are adding talent to their wide receivers room by signing a former second-round pick. Per the team, the Falcons are signing former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver/tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. He tried out for the team at rookie minicamp earlier this month.

Arcega-Whiteside, who was born in Spain, was selected by the Eagles with the No. 57 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Stanford. In his senior season in 2018, he caught 63 passes for 1,059 yards and 14 touchdowns. The big target was appreciated for his size at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, and basketball-like approach with the ball in the air, especially in the red zone. But Arcega-Whiteside didn't find huge success at the next level.

Arcega-Whiteside caught 10 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown in his rookie season, four catches for 85 yards in 2020 and two catches for 36 yards in 2021. He attempted to make the transition from wide receiver to tight end last offseason, but was then traded to the Seattle Seahawks. He did not play a game for Seattle.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Just 26-years-old, Arcega-Whiteside could still have potential. In a corresponding move, the Falcons placed wide receiver Jared Bernhardt on the reserve/retired list, so Atlanta still has 12 wide receivers on roster. Arthur Smith's group is headlined by Drake London, Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller.