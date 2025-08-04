The Atlanta Falcons have signed offensive tackle Kaleb McGary to a two-year extension worth $30 million, the team announced on Monday. As the right tackle, McGary will be tasked with protecting the blindside of southpaw quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for the foreseeable future.

This extension will keep McGary under contract through the 2027 season as he was set to enter the final year of a three-year, $34.5 million deal he signed with Atlanta in in 2023.

McGary is entering his seventh year with the Falcons after they selected him with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The University of Washington product immediately became a starter along Atlanta's offensive line, and he has 92 career starts coming into 2025.

Last season, McGary's role as the right tackle suddenly became much more important when the rookie Penix took over for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins with a few weeks left in the regular season. Now, as the Falcons go through training camp, McGary knows he will play a pivotal role in keeping Penix upright.

Throughout his time in Atlanta, McGary has shown quite a bit of progress, and other offensive linemen have taken notice. Jake Matthews has seen a lot of growth out of McGary since he joined the team in 2019.

"I think he's a special player," Matthews told the Falcons' official website. "(I) just respect him. Going into seven years with him, I really think he's really improved a lot, and I'm expecting him to be solid and one of the staple guys on this offensive line."

As the 2025 season approaches, there is a lot of excitement about the Falcons' offense, especially from Penix himself. The second-year quarterback has already said that Atlanta has all the pieces to be "the best in the league," and that includes what Penix described as "a great offensive line."