The Atlanta Falcons are adding a significant presence to their team for the 2023 season. Atlanta is signing six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell to a one-year deal, according to NFL Media. A former Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Campbell brings experience and leadership to what is one of the NFL's youngest rosters.

Campbell, 36, has spent the past three seasons with the Ravens. A Pro Bowler during his first season in Baltimore, Campbell recorded 5.5 sacks, 36 tackles and two forced fumbles in 14 games last season. He played an integral role in the Ravens finishing third in the NFL in scoring defense and run defense in 2022.

The 50th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Campbell reached the Super Bowl that season as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. Campbell spent the first nine seasons of his career in Arizona while helping the Cardinals win three division titles over that span.

A two-time Pro Bowler with the Cardinals, Campbell was a Pro Bowler during each of his three seasons with the Jaguars from 2017-19. In 2017, Campbell received All-Pro honors after recording 14.5 sacks and helping Jacksonville get to within a game of the Super Bowl.

Campbell enters the 2023 season with 99 career sacks, 809 tackles (165 for loss), 16 forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries in 227 career regular season games.

The Falcons have been one of the most active teams in free agency. Not including Campbell, Atlanta has signed 11 players since March 15. Among the players the Falcons have signed include former Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, former Raiders wideout Mack Hollins, former Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith and former Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Atlanta is coming off a 2022 season during which it finished with a 7-10 record. The Falcons are entering their third season under coach Arthur Smith, who won 14 games during his first two seasons with the club.