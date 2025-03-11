The San Francisco 49ers are diving head first into a rebuild after an injury-plagued 6-11 2024 campaign followed up their Super Bowl runner-up finish in 2023, and the Atlanta Falcons are the beneficiaries of their latest departure.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch released starting edge rusher Leonard Floyd, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon. San Francisco signed Floyd, 32, to a two-year, $20 million contract with $12 million guaranteed last offseason, but the 49ers opted to move on from him with no guaranteed money on the deal in 2025. His release saved the 49ers a meager $1.476 million in cap room. Floyd's 8.5 sacks in 2024 were tied for the 22nd-most in the NFL last season and were just half a sack behind Nick Bosa's team-high nine.

The Atlanta Falcons swooped in just a couple hours later to sign Floyd to upgrade their pass rush on a one-year contract with $10 million fully guaranteed, per CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones. Atlanta moved on from a franchise legend from their defensive line on Monday by releasing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, which opened up $16.25 million in cap space.

The Falcons generated the third-lowest quarterback pressure rate (28.6%) and the second-fewest sacks (31) in the entire NFL last season, so the acquisition of Floyd is one of many moves Atlanta will likely to utilize to shore up a glaring weak spot. This signing marking a homecoming for Floyd since he was born in Atlanta and played his college ball at the University of Georgia.

Floyd's departure from San Francisco this offseason now marks the 10th 49ers starter who is no longer on the roster in 2025.

Departed 49ers starters this offseason

San Francisco needs to start hitting in the draft in order to restock its roster with cheap contributors with quarterback Brock Purdy coming up for a significant extension in the near future. He is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2025.