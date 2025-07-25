After contemplating retirement, former Pro Bowl receiver DJ Chark is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Media.

Chark, who will turn 29 in September, had recently acknowledged that retirement was an option this offseason, citing the challenges associated with possibly uprooting his family for a fifth consecutive year.

"It will have to be something that makes sense, from a family perspective and also from an Xs and Os perspective," Chark recently told SportsCasting's Kyle Odegard. "Getting up and going to any team just for the excitement -- I'll always love the game, but at this point, putting myself and my family in a great position is what's ideal for me."

A Louisiana native, Chark said that the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans or New Orleans Saints would be ideal teams for him from a geographical standpoint. It appears, however, that Atlanta is also an acceptable location for Chark, who will join a Falcons offense that may be on the precipice of becoming one of the NFL's best.

The 61st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Chark was named to the Pro Bowl after eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards in 2019 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. But he never reached that level of success again during his NFL career.

Chark had a solid 2020 campaign, but several injuries limited him to just four games in 2021. He signed with the Detroit Lions in 2022, and despite putting up decent numbers (30 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns), he continued to deal with injuries and was not re-signed during the following offseason. Chark then signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, were he also was not re-signed after one year despite catching five touchdowns and averaging 15 yards per catch.

Injuries continued to plague Chark during his most recent NFL stop, which was last season as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. Hampered by an injured hip, Chark didn't make his season debut until Nov. 2. While the season was largely a bust, Chark did catch a touchdown pass during the team's Week 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

While he is no longer a No. 1 option, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Chark can still provide value to an NFL as a red zone threat while providing quality depth. In Atlanta, he'll get a chance to add to what is already an impressive group of skill players that includes quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Bijan Robinson, tight end Kyle Pitts and wideout Drake London.