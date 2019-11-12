Falcons stars Austin Hooper, Devonta Freeman reportedly set to miss time due to injury

The Atlanta Falcons are fresh off their upset win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, but that victory seems to have come at a price. Both tight end Austin Hooper and running back Devonta Freeman suffered injuries in the win and are reportedly slated to miss some time.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that an MRI revealed an MCL sprain for Hooper, who is going to have a second opinion on that injury to see how much time he will miss. As for Freeman, Rapoport says he could be out for about two weeks with a foot sprain. It's a relatively minor injury, but it will keep him on the shelf for a bit.

Hooper injured his knee in the fourth quarter of that win over New Orleans after linebacker Demario Davis crashed into him as he was catching a screen pass from Matt Ryan. Hooper, who caught four passes for 17 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, is currently leading all tight ends with 56 receptions through the first 10 weeks to go along with his 608 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

As for Freeman, his injury will thrust backup running back Brian Hill into the starting spot after a solid game against the Saints. Hill carried a major workload under duress and totaled 61 rushing yards on 20 carries. He also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Ryan in the fourth quarter to really put the game out of reach.