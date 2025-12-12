This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning and happy Friday! We have a good one in store with the start of the college football postseason, an exciting slate of NFL games, the NBA Cup semifinals and more.

We're also set to crown a Heisman Trophy winner this weekend. I don't have a vote, but if I did, I'd be casting it for Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. Diego Pavia would be a fantastic ambassador for the award and is extremely deserving in his own right, so I don't think the voters can go wrong either way. I just lean slightly toward the future first-round pick who went undefeated and led the nation with 33 touchdown passes.

Okay, I'll step off my soapbox and get this newsletter rolling.

🏈 Five things to know Friday

〽️ Do not miss this: Sherrone Moore firing reaction, Michigan's next steps

"This was the worst-kept secret."

"Everybody in the program has known this the last two seasons."

The writing was on the wall, sources told CBS Sports' college football reporters, with regard to Sherrone Moore's firing on Wednesday. Rumors of Moore's inappropriate relationship with a staffer ran rampant through Schembechler Hall, especially in the weeks leading up to his ousting. Athletic directors and coaching agents also suggested that Michigan likely already has its sights set on potential replacements.

Who could succeed Moore atop one of the most prominent programs in college football? SportsLine oddsmakers handicapped the coaching search with odds for 10 candidates. Here the five names to watch most closely:

Bills OC Joe Brady (+300)

(+300) Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham (+400)

(+400) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (+400)

(+400) Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer (+500)

(+500) Washington coach Jedd Fisch (+700)

For whoever helms the program moving forward, a top priority will be the retention of freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. Sources told CBS Sports' Chris Hummer that multiple high-level programs are expected to at least make a run at the former No. 1 overall recruit.

🏈 NFL Week 15 preview, picks

The Week 15 schedule, and especially the six games on CBS, is historically great. This is the first time this millennium that one network will air multiple teams on 10-plus game winning streaks on the same day. The quarterback showdowns (Drake Maye vs. Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson vs. Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes, to name just three tantalizing matchups) are incredible, too.

Jim Harbaugh says it best: "Who's got it better than us? Nobody!"

As they do every week, Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin went head-to-head in picking the best games on the slate. They are in lockstep in picking the Bills to defeat the Patriots in the biggest contest of the year in the AFC East. But for the intra-conference battle between the No. 1 seed Broncos and No. 2 seed Packers…

Dajani (Broncos +2.5): "This Denver defense leads the NFL in yards per play (4.5), third down percentage (31%) and red zone percentage (40%). I truly think Jordan Love is going to have to have his best game of the season to get past the Broncos in Denver." Prediction: Broncos 24, Packers 20

"This Denver defense leads the NFL in yards per play (4.5), third down percentage (31%) and red zone percentage (40%). I truly think is going to have to have his best game of the season to get past the Broncos in Denver." Broncos 24, Packers 20 Dubin (Packers -2.5): "The Broncos can reach as high a ceiling defensively as any team in the NFL, but they also have a low floor offensively, and I'm not as confident in Bo Nix against the Green Bay pass rush as I am in Jordan Love against Denver's." Prediction: Packers 23, Broncos 20

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

🏈 College Football Awards, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Hawks at Pistons, 7 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 Texas at No. 5 UConn (M), 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Timberwolves at Warriors, 10 p.m. on NBA TV

Saturday

⚽ Everton at Chelsea, 10 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool, 10 a.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏀 Revocruit Rematch: No. 17 Arkansas vs. No. 16 Texas Tech (M), noon on ESPN2

🏀 Iona at No. 22 St. John's (M), noon on TNT

🏀 No. 9 Michigan State at Penn State (M), noon on Big Ten Network

⚽ Lazio at Parma, noon on CBS/Paramount+

🏒 Ducks at Devils, 12:30 p.m. on NHL Network

⚽ Fulham at Burnley, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Marquette at No. 6 Purdue (M), 2 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏀 USC Upstate at No. 14 North Carolina (M), 2 p.m. on The CW

🏈 Army vs. Navy, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ Wolverhampton Wanderers at Arsenal, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 Memphis at No. 11 Louisville (M), 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 23 Nebraska at No. 13 Illinois (M), 4 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏀 No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 23 Oklahoma State (W), 4 p.m. on ESPNU

🏀 Holiday Hoopsgiving: Chattanooga vs. No. 21 Auburn (M), 4:30 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 NBA Cup semifinals: Knicks vs. Magic, 5:30 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 No. 19 Kansas at NC State (M), 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 1 UConn at No. 16 USC (W), 5:30 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Compete 4 Cause Classic: Louisiana Tech vs. No. 5 LSU (W), 6 p.m. on ESPNU

🏀 Central Arkansas at No. 15 Vanderbilt (M), 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

🏈 Heisman Trophy Ceremony, 7 p.m. on ABC

🏈 LA Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington, 8 p.m. on ABC

🏀 No. 2 Michigan at Maryland (M), 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 NBA Cup semifinals: Spurs vs. Thunder, 9 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 C.M. Newton Classic: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 12 Alabama (M), 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Kape, 10 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 No. 25 UCLA vs. No. 8 Gonzaga (M), 11:30 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday

⚽ Manchester City at Crystal Palace, 9 a.m. on NBC Sports Network

⚽ Newcastle United at Sunderland, 9 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Leeds United at Brentford, 11:30 a.m. on USA Network

🏒 Canucks at Devils, 12:30 p.m. on NHL Network

🏈 Chargers at Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Jets at Jaguars, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Ravens at Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Bills at Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Cardinals at Texans, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Browns at Bears, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Raiders at Eagles, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Commanders at Giants, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Sprouts Farmers Market espnW Invitational: No. 13 Baylor vs. No. 2 Texas (W), 1 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Juventus at Bologna, 2:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

🏀 Penn State at No. 3 South Carolina (W), 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 22 Louisville at No. 12 North Carolina (W), 4 p.m. on ACC Network

🏈 Packers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Colts at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Panthers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Lions at Rams, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Titans at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

🏀 No. 25 Michigan State at DePaul (W), 5:30 p.m. on FS1

🏒 Oilers at Canadiens, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏈 Vikings at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. on NBC