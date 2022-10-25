The Atlanta Falcons haven't been over .500 since 2018, a span that has plagued a franchise that was on the verge of winning a Super Bowl six years ago. Since losing in the 2017 NFC divisional round, the Falcons are 28-44 with no winning seasons and three seven-win campaigns in that span -- close to .500 but not quite at the mark.

Not that the Falcons haven't had the opportunity to be above .500 during that span. Since the 2018 season, Atlanta has had 12 opportunities to cross the .500 plateau -- and lost every single one of them. The Falcons' 12 consecutive losses when entering exactly .500 have tied the 2006-2012 Los Angeles Rams for the longest streak since the NFL merger.

Falling to the Cincinnati Bengals at 3-3 made the Falcons tie the mark, which includes their streak of five consecutive Week 1 losses. The Falcons do have an opportunity to get back to .500 this week against the Carolina Panthers, which would be impressive for a team that was predicted to be one of the worst teams in the NFL prior to the season.

The streak of 12 games losing at .500 is still a hex the Falcons have to break. Here are the results:

Year/Week Opponent Record Result 2018 Week 1 Eagles 0-1 Lost 2018 Week 3 Saints 1-1 Lost 2018 Week 10 Browns 4-4 Lost 2019 Week 1 Vikings 0-0 Lost 2019 Week 3 Colts 1-1 Lost 2020 Week 1 Seahawks 0-0 Lost 2021 Week 1 Eagles 0-0 Lost 2021 Week 8 Panthers 3-3 Lost 2021 Week 10 Cowboys 4-4 Lost 2022 Week 1 Saints 0-0 Lost 2022 Week 5 Buccaneers 2-2 Lost 2022 Week 7 Bengals 3-3 Lost

The Falcons can attempt to snap the streak if they beat the Panthers this week, setting the stage for a Week 9 showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers to end the drought.