AFC South meets NFC South as the Atlanta Falcons host the Tennessee Titans in an NFL preseason clash on Friday. Atlanta finished second in its division last season with an 8-9 record and kicked off their preseason campaign with a 17-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Titans finished bottom of their division last season with a 3-14 record and lost their preseason opener 29-7 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they are hoping first overall draft pick Cam Ward will help them turn their fortunes around in 2025.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 7 p.m. ET. Tennessee is a 3-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Titans odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5.

White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 718-623-37 on ATS picks from 2017-24, returning more than $3,200 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks, nailing his predictions on the NFL odds.

R.J. White's best bets for Falcons vs. Titans on Friday:

Titans -3 (-110)

Under 38.5 (-115)

Bonus pick: Cameron Ward to throw a TD on first drive +500 (DraftKings)



Neither of these opponents won their preseason openers, but the expert liked what he saw from Tennessee. Ward went 6-for-6 on his passes and led a touchdown drive, while the combination of Easton Stick and Emory Jones went 19-for-23 and a touchdown between them.



"I like all three Tennessee QBs over the two Atlanta QBs we'll be likely to see on Friday, and that sets this up to be a 24-13 type of win for the Titans," White said.

"Last week saw a ton of scoring for Week 1 of an NFL preseason with most games shooting over," White said. "These two teams did not pull their weight in the trend, combining for 17 points over seven quarters. I expect better from the Titans in this matchup with their good depth at QB and RB, but I don't know that Atlanta will hold up its end of the bargain to get this game into the 40s."

"Ward threw two incompletions on his first professional drive and then went 6 for 6 with a touchdown pass once he got back on the field. I expect him to be more dialed in from the jump here, and that makes this one of the better longshot sprinkles we can make on the weekend. The odds imply Ward has a 1-in-6 chance of throwing a TD on the first drive, and I might make it closer to 20%."

