The Atlanta Falcons drafted Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and while he will be one of Atlanta's main weapons on offense, don't expect the Falcons to run everything through him.

Per NFL Media, the Falcons are expected to continue divvying up carries between Robinson and fellow running back Tyler Allgeier. Robinson is not going to be the bell cow many hypothesized he would be -- at least not right now.

Bijan Robinson ATL • RB • #7 Att 10 Yds 56 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Robinson rushed 10 times for 56 yards, and caught six passes for 27 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 vs. the Carolina Panthers. Allgeier rushed 15 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns, and added 19 yards through the air on three receptions. Robinson received 16 total touches, Allgeier had 18. The fifth-round pick out of BYU rushed for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season.

Tyler Allgeier ATL • RB • #25 Att 15 Yds 75 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Robinson became the third Falcons player ever to record 75-plus scrimmage yards and a touchdown in an NFL debut. He also became the youngest Falcon to ever score a touchdown in his first NFL game. The dual-threat weapon showed why Atlanta was high on him in the draft last Sunday, but it appears the Falcons aren't going to make him their identity on offense just yet.