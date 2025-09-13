The Atlanta Falcons have elevated kicker Parker Romo from the practice squad, and he will get the start against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. Veteran kicker Younghoe Koo will be a healthy scratch, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

Romo's last NFL game came in Week 13 last season when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings. He played in four games for the Vikings, converting on 91.7% of his field goal attempts and 87.5% of his PAT attempts.

While Romo has little NFL experience, he did spend the 2023 season in the XFL as a member of the San Antonio Brahmas. Romo knocked through 17 of his 19 field goal attempts and recorded 51 total points that season.

Koo's demotion comes in the wake of a disappointing end to the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Koo hit his first two field-goal attempts in the game, but he missed what would have been a game-tying kick from 44 yards out with six seconds remaining.

Koo is in his seventh season with the Falcons since joining the team in 2019, and he earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020. In March 2022, the Falcons signed Koo to a five-year extension worth $24.25 million.

Last season, Koo's performance really dipped as he connected on just 73.5% of his field goal attempts. That was down from 86.5% in 2023.