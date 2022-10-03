The Atlanta Falcons' win over the Cleveland Browns has come at a cost, as the team will place Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve after he underwent a procedure on Monday morning. Patterson will miss at least the Falcons' next four games.

Patterson played during Sunday's 23-20 win despite after being labeled as questionable. Patterson had been dealing with a knee injury that led to him being limited during last Friday's practices after not participating in the previous two practices.

A four-time All-Pro, Patterson had nine carries for 38 yards and a score on Sunday while helping the Falcons even their record at 2-2. He had 141 yards and a touchdown on 17 caries the previous week during Atlanta's 27-23 win over Seattle. Patterson kicked off the season with a 120-yard, one touchdown performance in Atlanta's one-point loss to New Orleans.

With Patterson out, fellow running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley will likely receive bigger roles in the offense. Allegier is currently second on the team with 26 carries for 139 yards with a 5.3 yards-per-carry average. Huntley is fourth on the team with 11 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons' offense has been one of the NFL's most surprising units this season. Atlanta's offense is currently eighth in the NFL in scoring and fourth in rushing. The unit has been bolstered by the presence of rookie wideout Drake London, who currently leads the team with 231 yards and two touchdowns on 18 receptions.

Atlanta has a tough stretch of games over the next three weeks. The Falcons travel to Tampa on Sunday before going home to face the 49ers in Week 6. They'll then go back on the road to take on the defending AFC champion Bengals in Week 7. The Falcons will then host the Panthers before Patterson would be eligible to return for their Week 9 home game against the Chargers.