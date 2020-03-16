Falcons to reportedly release Devonta Freeman to create more cap room; RB played six seasons for Atlanta
Atlanta had already planned to release cornerback Desmond Trufant
Just ahead of the beginning of the 2020 NFL free agency period, the Atlanta Falcons were one of the teams in the greatest degree of salary cap trouble. As of Monday morning the Falcons had just about $4 million in cap room, which meant some hard choices needed to be made before the noon ET opening of the league's legal tampering period.
Early Monday morning it was reported that Atlanta would cut ties with former Pro Bowl cornerback Desmond Trufant after failing to find a trade partner. Shortly after that came reports that running back Devonta Freeman would be following him out the door.
Freeman is coming off of the worst season of his career as a starter, averaging only 3.6 yards per carry and 46.9 yards per game across his 14 games. He failed to create any separation between himself and backups Ito Smith and Brian Hill, who combined to average 4.3 yards per carry while working behind Freeman.
Given that he was set to count for $9.5 million on the Falcons' books for the 2020 season, releasing Freeman was a rather obvious move. He will instead carry a dead money charge of $6 million, per Spotrac, saving Atlanta $3.5 million that they can reallocate elsewhere in order to fill other roster holes.
With Smith, Hill, and Qadree Ollison as the only running backs with any noteworthy experience left on the team's roster, it's reasonable to expect the Falcons to be interest in adding talent at the position this offseason, whether via free agency or -- more likely -- next month's NFL Draft.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
2020 NFL franchise tag tracker
Keep track with who's getting tagged by their teams before they can reach free agency
-
Cousins agrees to extension with Vikings
The Vikings and Cousins just extended their marriage
-
Cowboys apply franchise tag to Dak
More time is needed to iron out details on what is expected to be a monster deal
-
Report: Bengals tag A.J. Green
The Bengals tag Green, who seeks a long-term deal
-
Titans to franchise tag Derrick Henry
Henry is coming off a monster 2019 season
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game