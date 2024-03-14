After just two seasons in Atlanta, Desmond Ridder's time with the Falcons has come to an end.

CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the Falcons are finalizing a deal that will send Ridder to Arizona. To make the trade happen, the Cardinals are sending Rondale Moore to Atlanta.

For the Falcons, Ridder became expendable this week after they signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal in free agency.

After the Cousins signing, Ridder probably figured he wasn't going to be sticking around in Atlanta much longer. The former third-round pick had a rough 2023 season and by the time the year ended, Falcons owner Arthur Blank didn't sound happy about the quarterback situation. Back in January, Blank made it clear that he was frustrated with the team's quarterback play in 2023. He also said that he would let the new coaching staff pick their own starting quarterback, which was the first sign that Ridder was likely done with the Falcons.

It was a tumultuous year for Ridder, who got benched twice during the 2023 season. The first benching came in November, but that only lasted two weeks and he was given his job back before the month was over. Ridder then ended up making four more starts after that before being benched again. Overall, Ridder started a total of 13 games last season and the Falcons went 6-7 with him under center.

The former third-round pick never really meshed with coach Arthur Smith and he wasn't able to take advantage of the offensive weapons that the Falcons put around him. During his two seasons with the Falcons, Ridder threw 14 touchdown passes, but he also turned the ball over 21 times (12 interceptions, nine lost fumbles).

And now, let's get to the part where we grade the trade for both teams.

Falcons receive:

This is an absolute steal of a deal for Atlanta. With Ridder on his way out, the Falcons were in a position where they would have likely taken anything they could get in a potential trade. Usually, that ends up being a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft, but in this case, the Falcons actually hit a home run.

Not only did they trade away a player who likely wouldn't have played a single down for them in 2024, but they got back a huge weapon in return. Moore will now be joining a loaded Falcons offense that already includes Drake London and Darnell Mooney at receiver.

Moore, who was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has finished with at least 40 receptions in each of his three NFL seasons. In 2023, he finished fourth on the team in receiving yards with 40 catches for 352 yards. Opposing defenses will be worrying about London and Mooney in 2024, which could open the door for Moore to have a big year.

Atlanta trade grade: A

Cardinals receive:

This isn't a horrible trade for the Cardinals. They had a need at backup quarterback, and they filled that need by adding Ridder. Giving up Moore is somewhat of a surprise, especially since Arizona will likely be losing Marquise Brown in free agency. With both guys out, that means Arizona will be going into 2024 without two of their top-four receivers from last season.

Before this trade, the Cardinals had Clayton Tune behind Kyler Murray on the depth chart, but now, that job will go to Ridder.

Arizona trade grade: C+