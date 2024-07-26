Michael Penix Jr. was selected as the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft, yet the Atlanta Falcons paid a quarterback $180 million this offseason to start in 2024. Kirk Cousins is the first-team quarterback, one whom Penix will learn from this season.

Penix isn't guaranteed his spot as the second-team quarterback behind Cousins. Taylor Heinicke is still on the roster after all.

"It won't be much different than what you're accustomed to," Falcons coach Raheem Morris said, via a transcript provided by the team. "Obviously, Kirk [Cousins] took our first-team reps, Penix and [Taylor] Heinicke definitely split our second reps, and [John] Paddock was able to get what he can get.

"We get to those moments and get the chance to get Paddock some of those things. Usually, they will split days when we get the chance to get to the other field, to get those guys reps and get those guys ready. Our walk-throughs and jog-throughs are very important for those guys. It will be exciting. It won't be much different than what you are accustomed to seeing from the spring and what we did in OTAs."

Penix was splitting second-team reps with Heinicke in the spring, so that won't change as the Falcons will use 2024 to develop the young quarterback. The Falcons will be wise with Cousins as he's still working his way back from the ruptured Achilles that cost him the second half of his 2023 season, but he's cleared to practice.

Cousins isn't expected to play in the preseason as the Falocns will be cautious. Who would work with the ones in those games?

"It's going to be the same," Morris said. "Y'all are trying to give me the serious face to get the same answer and I forgive you. If you give me the serious face I'm going to give you serious face back.

"We are going to go with the ones with Kirk and then Michael Penix Jr. and Taylor are going to split those twos, I'm giving you Mike Tomlin voice: 'They going to split those twos. It is what it is, the standard is the standard.'"