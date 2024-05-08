The Atlanta Falcons made a big splash during free agency by adding Kirk Cousins, arguably the top quarterback available on the market. The team then provided the biggest surprise of the 2024 NFL Draft when it selected Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall. It was a shocking decision considering they gave Cousins a four-year, $180 million deal.

The Falcons' quarterback room currently includes Cousins, Penix and Taylor Heinicke, who was their backup in 2023. Even with three on their roster, they had interest adding another signal-caller to the mix. According to ESPN, the Falcons put in a waiver claim this week for former New England Patriots quarterback Nathan Rourke. The New York Giants, however, ended up landing Rourke due to a higher waiver priority.

While the Falcons still have the three quarterbacks they started the day with, their attempt to add Rourke shows they are interested in adding another, and we could see this happen down the road. Atlanta has emphasized that longevity and security at the position is crucial, which is why it drafted a quarterback in the first round after signing Cousins.

Although Rourke does not have NFL experience, they clearly liked him as a fourth quarterback to bring into camp and compete for a roster spot. After what we've seen the Falcons do this offseason, it's not shocking that they're still working on the quarterback room and focused on security at the position.

Rourke was waived Monday by the Patriots, where he spent one season. He joined the Patriots in December after spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has never appeared in a regular-season NFL game.

Before playing in the NFL, Rourke played in 22 games, including 11 starts in the CFL. From 2021 to 2022, he compiled 4,035 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in the CFL.

The move to the Giants marks Rourke's third team in two seasons.