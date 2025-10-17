The San Francisco 49ers (4-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) match up in an NFC showdown on Sunday Night Football. The Falcons have won two straight games and handed the Buffalo Bills a 24-14 loss on Monday Night Football in Week 6. The 49ers dropped their last matchup, falling 30-19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Falcons vs. 49ers odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. The 49ers are -130 money line favorites, while the Falcons are +110 underdogs. Before making any Falcons vs. 49ers picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Falcons vs. 49ers. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Falcons vs. 49ers:

Falcons vs. 49ers spread San Francisco -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Falcons vs. 49ers over/under 47.5 points Falcons vs. 49ers money line San Francisco -130, Atlanta +110



Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Falcons vs. 49ers:

49ers -1.5

Under 47 points

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the ultimate dual-threat playmaker. He leads the team in both rushing yards (336) and receiving yards (444) with four total touchdowns. The 29-year-old has gone over 100 scrimmage yards in six straight games. San Francisco goes into this game 1-0 ATS after a loss and 3-2 ATS in NFC games this season. The last time the Falcons traveled to play the 49ers, San Francisco came away with a 31-13 win. The model believes this trend will continue and has the 49ers covering the spread in 55% of simulations.

The 49ers offense is averaging 20.3 points per game, and they have been dealing with injuries all season long. San Francisco has scored under 20 points in three games this season. Meanwhile, the Under has cashed in four of the five games for the Falcons this season, including three straight games. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 46 total points and the under hitting in 57% of simulations.

