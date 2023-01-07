Who's Playing
Tampa Bay @ Atlanta
Current Records: Tampa Bay 8-8; Atlanta 6-10
What to Know
The Atlanta Falcons haven't won a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since Dec. 29 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Atlanta and Tampa Bay will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Falcons dodged a bullet last week, finishing off the Arizona Cardinals 20-19. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to RB Tyler Allgeier, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who punched in one rushing touchdown.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Carolina Panthers last week, but they still walked away with a 30-24 win. WR Mike Evans had a stellar game for Tampa Bay as he caught ten passes for three TDs and 207 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Evans' 63-yard TD reception down the right side of the field in the second quarter.
The Buccaneers are now 8-8 while the Falcons sit at 6-10. Tampa Bay has clinched a playoff berth as the current fourth seed in the NFC. Atlanta has been eliminated from playoff contention.
Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Falcons are second worst in the NFL in passing yards per game, with only 168.9 on average. The Buccaneers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 76.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Falcons are a 4-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tampa Bay have won nine out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.
- Oct 09, 2022 - Tampa Bay 21 vs. Atlanta 15
- Dec 05, 2021 - Tampa Bay 30 vs. Atlanta 17
- Sep 19, 2021 - Tampa Bay 48 vs. Atlanta 25
- Jan 03, 2021 - Tampa Bay 44 vs. Atlanta 27
- Dec 20, 2020 - Tampa Bay 31 vs. Atlanta 27
- Dec 29, 2019 - Atlanta 28 vs. Tampa Bay 22
- Nov 24, 2019 - Tampa Bay 35 vs. Atlanta 22
- Dec 30, 2018 - Atlanta 34 vs. Tampa Bay 32
- Oct 14, 2018 - Atlanta 34 vs. Tampa Bay 29
- Dec 18, 2017 - Atlanta 24 vs. Tampa Bay 21
- Nov 26, 2017 - Atlanta 34 vs. Tampa Bay 20
- Nov 03, 2016 - Atlanta 43 vs. Tampa Bay 28
- Sep 11, 2016 - Tampa Bay 31 vs. Atlanta 24
- Dec 06, 2015 - Tampa Bay 23 vs. Atlanta 19
- Nov 01, 2015 - Tampa Bay 23 vs. Atlanta 20