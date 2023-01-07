Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Atlanta

Current Records: Tampa Bay 8-8; Atlanta 6-10

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons haven't won a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since Dec. 29 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Atlanta and Tampa Bay will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Falcons dodged a bullet last week, finishing off the Arizona Cardinals 20-19. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to RB Tyler Allgeier, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Carolina Panthers last week, but they still walked away with a 30-24 win. WR Mike Evans had a stellar game for Tampa Bay as he caught ten passes for three TDs and 207 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Evans' 63-yard TD reception down the right side of the field in the second quarter.

The Buccaneers are now 8-8 while the Falcons sit at 6-10. Tampa Bay has clinched a playoff berth as the current fourth seed in the NFC. Atlanta has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Falcons are second worst in the NFL in passing yards per game, with only 168.9 on average. The Buccaneers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 76.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a 4-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tampa Bay have won nine out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.