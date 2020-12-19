Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Atlanta

Current Records: Tampa Bay 8-5; Atlanta 4-9

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons are 6-2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Atlanta and Tampa Bay will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Buccaneers winning the first 35-22 on the road and the Falcons taking the second 28-22.

Atlanta was close but no cigar last week as they fell 20-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers. The loss was just more heartbreak for Atlanta, who fell 33-30 when the teams previously met in October of 2016. QB Matt Ryan had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions. Ryan ended up with a passer rating of 116.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay had a touchdown and change to spare in a 26-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last week. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. No one had a standout game offensively for the Buccaneers, but they got scores from RB Ronald Jones, TE Rob Gronkowski, and WR Scott Miller. QB Tom Brady ended up with a passer rating of 165.50.

Tampa Bay's defense was a presence, as it embarrassed Minnesota's offensive line to sack QB Kirk Cousins six times for a total loss of 52 yards. Leading the way was LB Shaquil Barrett and his two sacks. Barrett now has eight sacks through 13 games.

Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 6. Their home turf has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in five of their seven home games.

Atlanta is now 4-9 while Tampa Bay sits at 8-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Falcons are stumbling into the matchup with the second most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 296.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Atlanta, Tampa Bay enters the contest with only 80.9 rushing yards allowed per game on average, which is the best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won six out of their last ten games against Tampa Bay.