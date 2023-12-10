NFC South rivals will clash on Sunday as the Atlanta Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on CBS and Paramount+. The Falcons, who beat the Buccaneers 16-13 earlier in the season, got a much-needed 13-8 win against the New York Jets in their last outing to get to 6-6. Meanwhile, Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans lead the way as Tampa Bay beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 last week. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is 1 p.m. ET. The Falcons are two-point favorites in the latest Falcons vs. Buccaneers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Falcons vs. Buccaneers date: Sunday, Dec. 10

Falcons vs. Buccaneers time: 1 p.m. ET

Falcons vs. Buccaneers TV channel: CBS

Falcons vs. Buccaneers streaming: Paramount+

Week 14 NFL picks for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Before tuning into Sunday's Falcons vs. Buccaneers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 31-12 straight-up the last three weeks.

For Falcons vs. Buccaneers, the model is picking Over 41 points to be scored. Both teams have been consistent throughout the season and are neck-and-neck in the division race. However, both teams are are coming off ugly wins and can get offensive momentum from that. Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans hit the 1,000 receiving yards mark for the 10th straight year in the win against Carolina and shows no signs of slowing down, while Bijan Robinson continues to make Atlanta's ground game a formidable force.

Both defenses will look to pressure Desmond Ridder and Baker Mayfield into making mistakes, but both have the weapons to get their teams into the end zone.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS