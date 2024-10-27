The Atlanta Falcons look to sweep their NFC South Division rivals this season as they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. The Falcons (4-3) lost at home to the Seahawks in Week 7, 34-14, while the Buccaneers (4-3) lost to the Ravens at home on Monday night, 41-31. The teams most recently met in Week 5, a thrilling come-from-behind 36-30 Atlanta home victory. The Buccaneers are 4-3 against the spread, while the Falcons are 3-4 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Buccaneers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 45.5. The Falcons are -135 money line favorites (risk $135 to win $100), while the Buccaneers are +115 underdogs.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bucs vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Buccaneers spread: Falcons -2.5

Falcons vs. Buccaneers over/under: 45.5 points

Falcons vs. Buccaneers money line: Falcons -135, Buccaneers +115

Falcons vs. Buccaneers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Falcons can cover

Three weeks ago, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 509 yards and four touchdowns in a stunning comeback effort by Atlanta against Tampa Bay. Top wide receiver Drake London had 12 catches for 154 yards and a score while No. 2 WR Darnell Mooney caught nine passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. While it's unlikely that this week's matchup will be as high scoring as we saw earlier this month, the Falcons definitely had their way with Tampa through the air.

A key for the Falcons going forward will be the success of top running back Bijan Robinson. Over the last two games, he has rushed for a combined 198 yards and three touchdowns, achieving two of his best performances this season to date. On the season, the second-year phenom has 684 combined yards and four touchdowns, and it would be to Atlanta's benefit if they utilized their most elusive weapon more often going forward. See which team to pick here.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay has an uphill battle after losing both of its top receivers to serious injuries on Monday night. Future Hall of Famer Mike Evans was lost to a hamstring injury in the second quarter vs. Baltimore and will miss at least the next three games. Chris Godwin, who led the team with 50 receptions and 576 yards, sustained a nasty ankle injury on the team's final series in garbage time and will likely miss the rest of the 2024 season. But quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing well enough to overcome these crucial losses.

On the season, Mayfield has thrown for 1,859 yards and 18 touchdowns, which ranks second and first respectively in the league. Tampa Bay will utilize top running back Rachaad White as a receiving threat out of the backfield considering he had 549 yards through the air in 2023 and already 198 this season. Tight end Cade Otton, who ranks third on the team with 41 targets and 263 yards, should also expect to see more utilization at least until Evans returns. See which team to pick here.

