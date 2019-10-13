Falcons vs. Cardinals odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 6 predictions from advanced computer model

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals are 1-3-1 overall and 0-2-1 at home this season, while the Falcons are 1-4 overall and 0-3 on the road. Arizona is 3-2 against the spread, but Atlanta has struggled to cover the spread this season, going just 1-4 through its first five games. The Falcons, however, are 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games against the Cardinals, while the total has gone over in six of the past eight matchups between these two teams. Atlanta is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Cardinals vs. Falcons odds, while the Over-Under is set at 51.5. Before you make any Falcons vs. Cardinals picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model knows Arizona picked up its first victory of the season last week, downing the Bengals on the road 26-23 on Zane Gonzalez's 31-yard field goal as time expired. Quarterback Kyler Murray completed 20-of-32 attempts for 253 yards, and rushed 10 times for a team-high 93 yards and a touchdown. Murray has passed for 1,324 yards and four touchdowns this season, hitting veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald 29 times for 358 yards and two scores.

The Falcons, meanwhile, dropped their third straight decision last week, falling 53-32 to the Houston Texans. Quarterback Matt Ryan passed for 330 yards and three touchdowns on 46 attempts in the loss, and has 1,655 passing yards with 11 touchdowns this season. Atlanta's 313.2 passing yards per game ranks second in the NFL, but it's 67.6 rushing yards per game ranks 28th.

