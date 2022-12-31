The Arizona Cardinals will try to snap a five-game losing streak when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Arizona blew a 16-6 fourth-quarter lead against Tampa Bay last week, eventually losing 19-16 in overtime. Atlanta has lost four straight games following a 17-9 loss at Baltimore on Christmas Eve.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Atlanta is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Falcons vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 41.5. Before entering any Cardinals vs. Falcons picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 158-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is WAY UP.

Now, the model has set its sights on Falcons vs. Cardinals. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Falcons vs. Cardinals:

Falcons vs. Cardinals spread: Falcons -5.5

Falcons vs. Cardinals over/under: 41.5 points

Falcons vs. Cardinals money line: Atlanta -250, Arizona +205

Falcons vs. Cardinals picks: See picks here

Why the Falcons can cover

Arizona has been one of the coldest teams in the NFL since mid-November, losing five consecutive games coming into this matchup. The Cardinals are going to be emotionally devastated after blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead against Tampa Bay in primetime last Sunday. They have already been eliminated from playoff contention, which will make it difficult to get motivated on the road.

All four of Atlanta's losses during its current losing streak have been by one possession, so the Falcons have been playing better than Arizona overall. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier continues to impress, rushing for at least 50 yards in five straight games. He had 139 yards at New Orleans two weeks ago before totaling 74 rushing yards against Baltimore last week. The Falcons have won nine consecutive home games against Arizona.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Atlanta is not going to be particularly motivated heading into this matchup either, as it was officially eliminated from playoff contention with its loss to Baltimore on Christmas Eve. The Falcons have had trouble generating points, failing to reach the 20-point mark in any game during their current skid. Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has failed to throw a touchdown in either of his first two career starts as a replacement for the injured Marcus Mariota.

Arizona received some good news earlier this week when quarterback Colt McCoy cleared concussion protocol, paving the way for him to start on Sunday. McCoy gives the Cardinals more of a scoring punch than third-string signal caller Trace McSorley. Arizona has been a profitable team to back on the road, as it has covered the spread in 11 of its last 16 games away from home.

How to make Falcons vs. Cardinals picks

The model has simulated Cardinals vs. Falcons 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Falcons vs. Cardinals? And which side of the spread is hitting over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cardinals vs. Falcons spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks, and find out.