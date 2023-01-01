The Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals will both be looking to put together a strong finish to the season when they square off on Sunday afternoon. Both teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention and are playing under backup quarterbacks. Arizona is on a five-game losing streak coming into this game, while Atlanta has dropped six of its last seven. The Cardinals recorded a 34-33 victory when these teams last met, which came during the 2019-20 season.

Why the Falcons can cover

Arizona has been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season, and that is not going to change during the final two weeks of the campaign. The Cardinals have lost five consecutive games and are winless in their last nine trips to Atlanta. They are turning to their fourth quarterback of the season on Sunday, as David Blough moved into the starting role after Colt McCoy was ruled out due to a concussion.

Blough started five games for Detroit in 2019, losing all five of those outings. Meanwhile, Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is motivated to prove his worth as a starting option moving forward, and he has yet to throw an interception in his 59 pass attempts this season. Atlanta has been undervalued against NFC West teams over the past decade, covering the spread at a 13-4 clip in its last 17 such games.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Atlanta is not going to be particularly motivated heading into this matchup either, as it was officially eliminated from playoff contention with its loss to Baltimore on Christmas Eve. The Falcons have had trouble generating points, failing to reach the 20-point mark in any game during their current skid. Rookie quarterback Ridder has failed to throw a touchdown in either of his first two career starts as a replacement for the injured Marcus Mariota.

Veteran running back James Conner has been playing his best ball of the season as of late and has seven touchdowns over his last six games. Atlanta ranks 24th in defending the run, so Conner's success should continue on Sunday. Arizona has been a profitable team to back on the road, as it has covered the spread in 11 of its last 16 games away from home.

