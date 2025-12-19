While Week 16 will feature some compelling games with playoff scenarios, it will also include games between teams that are simply trying to finish their season on a high note. The latter will be the case in the contest between the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons, both of whom are hoping to find some success amid disappointing seasons.

While a five-game losing streak essentially crushed their playoff hopes, the Falcons showed considerable resolve during last week's come-from-behind victory over the Buccaneers that included three unanswered scores during the game's final 10 minutes. In the win, Atlanta racked up a season-high 476 yards that included 373 yards and three touchdowns from veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Like the Falcons, the Cardinals also fell victim to a brutal losing streak. The difference is that the Cardinals' losing streak has lasted virtually the entire season after their 2-0 start. Since their 2-0 start, the Cardinals have won just one game and are entering Sunday's game on a six-game losing streak.

Where to watch Falcons vs. Cardinals live

When: Sunday, Dec. 21 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 21 | 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

FOX | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Falcons -3, O/U 48.5 (via DraftKings)

Falcons vs. Cardinals: Need to know

You like that! Last week was easily Cousins' best game of the season since he replaced the injured Michael Penix Jr. In addition to throwing three touchdowns, Cousins completed an impressive 68.2% of his passes (which is more impressive when you consider that he had 44 attempts) while not throwing an interception. He was only sacked once, which is a testament to the Falcons' offensive line.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is coming off his monster performance against the Buccaneers that included 166 yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptions (and 12 targets). Pitts' 166 yards and three touchdown catches are single-season highs for any NFL tight end.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is coming off his monster performance against the Buccaneers that included 166 yards and three touchdowns on 11 receptions (and 12 targets). Pitts' 166 yards and three touchdown catches are single-season highs for any NFL tight end. Lucky No. 7. The NFL has several elite backs, including the Eagles' Saquon Barkley, the Ravens' Derrick Henry, the Colts' Jonathan Taylor, the Bills' James Cook and the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey. The Falcons have one of those elite backs in Bijan Robinson, who might be having the best season of any NFL running back. Through 14 games, Robinson is fourth in the NFL in rushing and is second among all running backs with 684 receiving yards. He is just 142 yards away from becoming the third player in franchise history to eclipse 2,000 yards from scrimmage in a single season.

The NFL has several elite backs, including the Eagles' Saquon Barkley, the Ravens' Derrick Henry, the Colts' Jonathan Taylor, the Bills' James Cook and the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey. The Falcons have one of those elite backs in Bijan Robinson, who might be having the best season of any NFL running back. Through 14 games, Robinson is fourth in the NFL in rushing and is second among all running backs with 684 receiving yards. He is just 142 yards away from becoming the third player in franchise history to eclipse 2,000 yards from scrimmage in a single season. History-making TE. Arizona's Trey McBride recently made history by becoming the first tight end in NFL history to catch 100 passes in consecutive seasons. McBride currently leads the NFL with 105 catches.

Arizona's Trey McBride recently made history by becoming the first tight end in NFL history to catch 100 passes in consecutive seasons. McBride currently leads the NFL with 105 catches. Improved pass rush. Atlanta aggressively went about improving its pass rush this past offseason, selecting both James Pearce and Jalon Walker in the first round. Both players have played well this year while helping the Falcons rank second in the NFL with 48 sacks.

Atlanta aggressively went about improving its pass rush this past offseason, selecting both James Pearce and Jalon Walker in the first round. Both players have played well this year while helping the Falcons rank second in the NFL with 48 sacks. Brissett lighting it up. While it hasn't led to many wins, Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been piling up impressive numbers while playing in relief of Kyler Murray. The 10-year veteran has attempted at least 40 passes in each of Arizona's last six games. In Week 11, he went 47 of 57 passing while setting the NFL single game record for completions.

Falcons vs. Cardinals prediction, pick

While Brissett and McBride give the Cardinals' a puncher's chance, the Falcons' offensive firepower should result in the Falcons winning consecutive games for only the second time this season, especially if Drake London returns after missing the last four games with a knee injury. Pick: Falcons -3, Over 48.5