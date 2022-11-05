Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Atlanta

Current Records: Los Angeles 4-3; Atlanta 4-4

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a week off. Los Angeles is expected to win again but is hoping to meet expectations this time.

The Chargers came up short against the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago, falling 37-23. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from RB Austin Ekeler, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching 12 passes for one TD and 96 yards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Atlanta ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 37-34 win over the Carolina Panthers. Atlanta QB Marcus Mariota was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 253 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 43 yards on the ground. Mariota ended up with a passer rating of 168.40.

Special teams collected 13 points for Atlanta. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Los Angeles came out on top in a nail-biter against Atlanta when the teams previously met two seasons ago, sneaking past 20-17. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Chargers since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a 3-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won both of the games they've played against Atlanta in the last eight years.