Falcons vs. Chiefs live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'SNF'

Kansas City looks to improve to 3-0

We're live with the Week 3 edition of "Sunday Night Football," which pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Atlanta Falcons -- each of whom is coming off a dramatic, last-second comeback win a week ago.

Kansas City secured a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on yet another game-winning drive from Patrick Mahomes, capped by a 51-yard Harrison Butker field goal, remaining undefeated on the young season. The Falcons, meanwhile, snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a six-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to take the lead with 34 seconds remaining on a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Drake London, and thus avoid dropping to 0-2.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are looking to retain their place atop the conference, while the Falcons can move into a three-way tie with the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South, if they can improve their record to 2-1. 

So, will the Chiefs continue rolling, or will the Falcons pull off another upset? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch 

Date: Sunday, Sep. 22 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Chiefs -3; O/U 46.5 (via  SportsLine consensus odds)

Updating Live
(11)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Two offensive linemen down for Falcons

After Kaleb McGary got injured toward the tail end of the Falcons' previous drive, they now saw center Drew Dalman get rolled up on as well. (Melissa Stark reported on the broadcast that McGary has a knee injury and has just been sitting on the bench, not testing it out yet.) It looks like Ryan Neuzil will come in for Dalman after the two-minute warning.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 1:32 AM
Sep. 22, 2024, 9:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Everything underneath for the Chiefs

Kansas City talked repeatedly this offseason about wanting to open up the offense and get back to throwing the ball downfield. Losing Hollywood Brown has obviously affected things, but the downfield passing attack has not been there so far this season or tonight, for the most part. Mahomes is averaging 5.5 yards per attempt tonight and his air yards per attempt average is third-lowest in the NFL to date.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 1:27 AM
Sep. 22, 2024, 9:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Big play for Kyle Pitts leads to TD

Pitts had been incredibly quiet in this game, with just one target through the first 23 minutes of play. He finally sprung loose in the secondary on a scramble drill, and Cousins found him for a 50-yard gain down to the 1-yard line. Bijan Robinson punched it into the end zone on the next step. Falcons back in the lead.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 1:19 AM
Sep. 22, 2024, 9:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Penalties extending drives

The Chiefs benefitted from a roughing the passer penalty on their last drive, and it resulted in the Mahomes-to-Rice touchdown. Kansas City thought it had a third-down stop and forced the Falcons to go three-and-out, but Chris Jones got called for roughing the passer, and the Falcons get new life on this possession.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 1:14 AM
Sep. 22, 2024, 9:14 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Another long Chiefs drive: This time, it's a touchdown

After running 17 plays and marching 75 yards before Mahomes was intercepted on the opening drive, the Chiefs went 79 yards on 13 plays, and found themselves in the end zone. On third-and-4, Mahomes found Rashee Rice on a speed out, and Rice had a bunch of open space in front of him to cross the goal line. Rice already has 5 catches for 54 yards and a score.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 1:08 AM
Sep. 22, 2024, 9:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

That makes four (4) interceptions for Patrick Mahomes in less than three full games. The stars aren't immune to killer turnovers this year. Jalen Hurts and Jared Goff also threw their fourth picks of the season today.

Cody Benjamin
September 23, 2024, 12:49 AM
Sep. 22, 2024, 8:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Marathon Chiefs drive ends with interception

While the Falcons went 70 yards incredibly quickly, the Chiefs took 17 PLAYS to move 75 yards on their opening possession. Alas, the drive ended in disappointment, as Mahomes was picked off by ... who else? Justin Simmons. Simmons has intercepted Mahomes more often than has any other player in the league. That's his SIXTH career pick of Mahomes.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 12:49 AM
Sep. 22, 2024, 8:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Quick work for the Falcons on their opening drive

Atlanta marched right down the field with incredible ease on its first possession of the game. 7 plays, 70 yards and a touchdown. Kirk Cousins went 5 of 5 for 66 yards, including this touchdown to Drake London on a fake-screen wheel route up the left sideline.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 12:30 AM
Sep. 22, 2024, 8:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

What to watch for on SNF

Here are a few key things to pay attention to tonight:

  • Do the star CBs shadow? A.J. Terrell almost never goes into the slot, but Rashee Rice lines up there quite often. Trent McDuffie usually plays the slot, but Drake London most often lines up outside.
  • Chiefs LT: Rookie Kingsley Suamataia is going to give way to Wanya Morris on Patrick Mahomes' blind side. Will Morris do a better job of protecting him?
  • Bijan in space: Can Falcons OC Zac Robinson get Bijan Robinson some room in the run game and/or on screens? Kansas City's linebackers are really good in space, and it could be tough to beat them.
  • Kirk Cousins' mobility: Chris Jones pushing the pocket from the interior and George Karlaftis rushing from the edge will put pressure on Cousins to be more than just a stationary target in the pocket.
  • Chiefs RBs: With Pacheco out, how will Kansas City split work between Steele and Perine?
Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 12:09 AM
Sep. 22, 2024, 8:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons inactives

No surprises for the Falcons here either.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 12:02 AM
Sep. 22, 2024, 8:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs inactives

No surprises for Kansas City. The reigning champions will be without Isiah Pacheco, though, and are expected to use Carson Steele and Samaje Perine in the backfield.

Jared Dubin
September 23, 2024, 12:01 AM
Sep. 22, 2024, 8:01 pm EDT

