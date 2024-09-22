Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has led his team to back-to-back narrow victories to open the season and will try to help Kansas City remain unbeaten when he faces the Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Mahomes is averaging just 221 passing yards per game with three touchdowns and three interceptions, failing to meet expectations when it comes to his NFL prop bets. His passing yards over/under is 268.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Falcons odds and he is -175 (risk $175 to win $100) to throw at least two touchdowns. Which side of those Week 3 NFL player props should you target with your Falcons vs. Chiefs bets?

Tight end Travis Kelce is also off to a slow start this season, catching just four passes for 39 yards. He still has a receiving yards total of 49.5 for this game, the second-highest on his team behind Rashee Rice (76.5). Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Falcons vs. Chiefs NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. Last season, the AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anybody who followed those picks was way up.

For Falcons vs. Chiefs NFL betting on Sunday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Chiefs vs. Falcons prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Atlanta vs. Kansas City here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Falcons vs. Chiefs

After analyzing Chiefs vs. Falcons props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins goes over 232.5 passing yards. Cousins got off to a slow start in his Atlanta debut in Week 1, completing 16 of 26 passes for 155 yards with two interceptions against the Steelers. He bounced back with a better performance in Week 2, completing 20 of 29 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns at Philadelphia.

Cousins engineered a 70-yard scoring drive in the final two minutes against the Eagles, pulling off a stunning road win. He went over 270 passing yards in six of his eight games last season prior to his season-ending injury and is in a rhythm following last week's win. Kansas City allowed Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow to go over 255 passing yards in its first two games, and the AI PickBot has Cousins posting nearly 280 passing yards on Sunday. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Atlanta vs. Kansas City

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has four more NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Chiefs vs. Falcons prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

Which Falcons vs. Chiefs prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Chiefs vs. Falcons props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that nailed 1,674 top-rated picks last season.