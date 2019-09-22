Falcons vs. Colts: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 3 matchup in Indianapolis
The Colts host the Falcons in their first home game without Andrew Luck
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) return to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday for their first home game since quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement. The Colts have played in two close games decided by a total of just eight points to start the season. A six-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was followed by a two-point win over the Tennessee Titans. The two games have been the tale of two Macks. In Week 1, running back Marlon Mack rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries behind that vaunted Indianapolis offensive line. In Week 2, he had just 51 yards on 20 carries. Jacoby Brissett has yet to throw for more than 200 yards in a game this season.
The Atlanta Falcons (1-1) are carrying their own .500 record into town this weekend. Quarterback Matt Ryan has targeted the same nine players in each of their two games this season. After being outscored 28-0 by the Minnesota Vikings through three quarters in Week 1, the Falcons scored the game's final 12 points. The Week 2 affair against the Philadelphia Eagles was a much more back-and-forth affair. It resulted in a 24-20 win for Dan Quinn's team.
Atlanta has been an undisciplined team to this point in the season. They have been flagged 19 times for 136 yards lost in addition to registering six turnovers; five of those have been interceptions from Ryan. The Colts have forced two turnovers this season.
How to watch
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Antonio Brown claims he's done with NFL
Brown says he is done with the league because owners can get out of paying guaranteed money...
-
Raiders at Vikings: Live updates
Kirk Cousins has a chance to put up big numbers against the Raiders' secondary
-
Week 3 preview: Lions at Eagles
Carson Wentz and the Eagles will be shorthanded against an unbeaten Lions team
-
Jets at Patriots: Live updates
The Patriots are looking to move to 3-0 at home against the Jets
-
Ravens vs. Chiefs: Live updates
Two of the league's best square off at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
-
Dolphins at Cowboys: Live updates
There's no reason for you to miss the action with the Dolphins try to shock the world