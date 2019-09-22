Falcons vs. Colts: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 3 matchup in Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) return to Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday for their first home game since quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement. The Colts have played in two close games decided by a total of just eight points to start the season. A six-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was followed by a two-point win over the Tennessee Titans. The two games have been the tale of two Macks. In Week 1, running back Marlon Mack rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries behind that vaunted Indianapolis offensive line. In Week 2, he had just 51 yards on 20 carries. Jacoby Brissett has yet to throw for more than 200 yards in a game this season.

The Atlanta Falcons (1-1) are carrying their own .500 record into town this weekend. Quarterback Matt Ryan has targeted the same nine players in each of their two games this season. After being outscored 28-0 by the Minnesota Vikings through three quarters in Week 1, the Falcons scored the game's final 12 points. The Week 2 affair against the Philadelphia Eagles was a much more back-and-forth affair. It resulted in a 24-20 win for Dan Quinn's team.

Atlanta has been an undisciplined team to this point in the season. They have been flagged 19 times for 136 yards lost in addition to registering six turnovers; five of those have been interceptions from Ryan. The Colts have forced two turnovers this season.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

