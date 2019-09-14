Falcons vs. Eagles: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Falcons vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 0-1-0; Philadelphia 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Atlanta 7-9-0; Philadelphia 9-7-0;
What to Know
Philadelphia will take on Atlanta at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Philadelphia is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
The Eagles won the last time they met up with Washington, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The Eagles managed a 32-27 win over Washington. WR DeSean Jackson was the offensive standout of the contest for the Eagles, as he caught 8 passes for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Atlanta had to start their season on the road last week, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a hard 12-28 fall against Minnesota. If the Falcons were hoping to take revenge for the 9-14 defeat against Minnesota the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles were third worst when it came to passing yards allowed per game last season, with the team gave up 288.7 on average. But Atlanta was fourth in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 309.3 on average. This game should give some indication of how well those numbers will fit the teams this season.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $86.02
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 2 point favorite against the Falcons.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 1 point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Philadelphia have won three out of their last four games against Atlanta.
- Sep 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 18 vs. Atlanta 12
- Jan 13, 2018 - Philadelphia 15 vs. Atlanta 10
- Nov 13, 2016 - Philadelphia 24 vs. Atlanta 15
- Sep 14, 2015 - Atlanta 26 vs. Philadelphia 24
Watch This Game Live
