Falcons vs. Eagles live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

How to watch Falcons vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 0-1-0; Philadelphia 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Atlanta 7-9-0; Philadelphia 9-7-0;
What to Know
Philadelphia will take on Atlanta at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is expected to be a close one, with Philadelphia going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
The Eagles won the last time they met up with Washington, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The Eagles managed a 32-27 win over Washington. WR DeSean Jackson was the offensive standout of the contest for the Eagles, as he caught 8 passes for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Atlanta had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a hard 12-28 fall against Minnesota. The result was an unpleasant reminder to the Falcons of the 9-14 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Dec. 3 of 2017.
Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia ranked third worst with respect to passing yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 288.7 on average. But Atlanta was fourth in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 309.3 on average. We'll get a glimpse of whether or not those numbers will hold true this season.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Falcons.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Philadelphia have won three out of their last four games against Atlanta.
- Sep 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 18 vs. Atlanta 12
- Jan 13, 2018 - Philadelphia 15 vs. Atlanta 10
- Nov 13, 2016 - Philadelphia 24 vs. Atlanta 15
- Sep 14, 2015 - Atlanta 26 vs. Philadelphia 24
Watch This Game Live
