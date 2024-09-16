Jalen Hurts picked off by Jessie Bates. Game over. Eagles shockingly lose this one.
Falcons vs. Eagles takeaways: Kirk Cousins throws TD in final minute as Atlanta shocks Philadelphia
Keep your prime-time jokes in Minnesota!
Keep your prime-time Kirk Cousins jokes in Minnesota, as the veteran quarterback won his first game with the Atlanta Falcons, 22-21, over the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football" in an absolute thriller.
After Bijan Robinson was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 with 5:42 remaining in the fourth quarter with the Falcons down three points, the Eagles made the critical mistake of throwing the ball on a third-and-3 while trying to milk clock. Saquon Barkley dropped the easy catch, and the Eagles had to settle for a field goal to extend the lead to six.
Cousins and Co. took over at their own 30-yard line with 1:39 remaining in the fourth quarter and zero timeouts to utilize. Thanks to two huge catches from Darnell Mooney that went for a total of 47 yards, the Falcons found themselves in the red zone rather quickly. On a third-and-5 at the Eagles 7-yard line, Cousins hit Drake London for the game-winning score.
The Eagles had 34 seconds to work the ball into field goal territory, but Jalen Hurts threw an interception to safety Jessie Bates III while trying to push the ball down the field. It was an absolutely incredible collapse by the Eagles.
Despite the loss, Hurts had a nice performance. The star quarterback completed 23 of 30 passes for 183 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was incredibly effective on the ground, rushing 13 times for 85 yards and another touchdown. Barkley didn't find the end zone in his first home game as an Eagle, but did rack up 116 yards from scrimmage.
For the Falcons, Cousins completed 20 of 29 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson showed why he's one the league's emerging stars at running back, rushing for 97 yards on 14 carries and catching four passes for 25 yards. The veteran Bates was a star of the game, as he recorded 12 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two passes defensed and the game-clinching interception.
This was a back-and-forth affair that set the stage for the best finish we've seen so far in this young season. Let's take a look at what happened:
Why the Falcons won
Cousins is now 4-1 on "Monday Night Football" after starting his "MNF" career 0-9. While the game felt over to some, he stepped up to the plate with 1:39 left in the fourth quarter and showed the NFL world why Atlanta gave him all that money. Cousins completed 5 of 6 passes for 70 yards on that game-winning drive, and hit London for the score that shocked Lincoln Financial Field. Previously, the Falcons had scored just one touchdown all game while going 0-2 in the red zone. But, this unit stepped up big when it mattered.
Cousins now has nine game-winning drives since 2022, which is tied for most in the NFL with Geno Smith in that span. He's no stranger to incredible comebacks, as Cousins set an NFL-record with a 33-point comeback against Jeff Saturday's Indianapolis Colts during his time with the Vikings, and a 24-point comeback win during his time in Washington -- where he coined the phrase "You like that!"
Why the Eagles lost/turning point
After C.J. Gardner-Johnson made quite the epic stop on fourth-and-1 with 5:42 remaining in the fourth quarter, it looked like the Eagles were going to win this game. The offense took over at the Falcons 39-yard line and started to milk clock. The Eagles converted one third down, and then the two-minute warning hit. That's when Raheem Morris made the decision to utilize his three timeouts.
After Barkley picked up a total of seven yards on first and second down, the Eagles decided to throw the ball to their dual-threat back. It was seemingly an easy catch that would have sealed an Eagles victory. Instead, Barkley couldn't reel it in.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had to settle for a Jake Elliott 28-yard field goal to extend the lead to six points, but that left 1:39 on the clock for the Falcons.
Why did the Eagles not run it on third down? Why not call their treasured "tush push" on two consecutive plays? The Eagles defense should have found a way to apply pressure on Cousins during that final drive, and the defensive backs obviously could have done better with their assignments. But the bottom line is that the Eagles wouldn't even have been in that situation if they handled their business regarding clock management.
Drive of the game
What's next
The Falcons get another chance in prime time this week, as they return to Atlanta to host Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." As for the Eagles, they hit the road to take on the undefeated New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
The Falcons scored with 21 seconds left. Drake London TD. Too easy.
Koo makes a 49-yard extra point to take the lead. 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty had that kick long.
Saquon Barkley drops a 3rd-and-3 pass that would have sealed it. He was open.
Jake Elliott hits a FG to make it 21-15 with Eagles with 1:39 left.
Kirk Cousins and the Falcons have one more shot.
3rd-and-3 and 1:46 left. Eagles had a 6th lineman to get the first down. If they get it, game over. Falcons have no timeouts left.
Saquon Barkley first down catch on 3rd-and-3. 100+ scrimmage yards for the second straight game
What a play, but CJGJ did appear to take his helmet off
The Eagles stop Bijan Robinson on 4th-and-1.
A flag was thrown after C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrated and his helmet came off.
There's no penalty for that. Turnover on downs.
Jalen Hurts was 7-of-7 for 34 yards on that TD drive and had 6 carries for 33 yards and a TD. Clutch drive by the Eagles QB.
Jalen Hurts has 234 combined yards (150 passing, 84 rushing) and 2 TD -- 105.0 rating.
Saquon Barkley wanted a review on the 2-point conversion -- and he was right.
Barkley converts the 2-point conversion attempt. Eagles lead 18-15.
17-play, 70-yard drive. Took 9:34 off clock.
Jalen Hurts gets the "Tush Push" TD after Saquon Barkley's TD was nullified at the half-yard line.
Eagles retake the lead. Up 16-15, they will go for 2.
Saquon Barkley scored, but was ruled down at the 1-yard line. Still 15-10 Falcons. Eagles have 1st-and-goal at the half yard line
Brutal penalty by Johnny Wilson on that Saquon Barkley run. Eagles have 1st-and-16 at the 18 now.
Jalen Hurts gets 12 on the next run. Up to 83 rushing yards tonight.
Britain Covey had 4 career catches going into this game. He has 5 tonight.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson in coverage on that Darnell Mooney TD -- and didn't wrap up the tackle.
Falcons go for it on 4th-and-4 and convert. 8-yard pass to Kyle Pitts with no pressure by the Eagles pass rush. Been nonexistent all night.
Next play, Kirk Cousins pass to Darnell Mooney for the 42-yard TD. Falcons retake the lead.
Jessie Bates with a TD saving PBU there.
Jalen Hurts had DeVonta Smith for 6. That's why Bates gets paid the big bucks.
11 play, 59 yards drive ends in a 29-yard FG by Jake Elliott. Eagles take a 10-9 lead.
Great pass block by Saquon Barkley that allowed Jalen Hurts to roll to his right and find DeVonta Smith for that 19-yard gain. Saquon does it all.
Eagles in the red zone.
The Eagles have held opponents to 1-for-6 in the red zone so far this season.
How the Eagles edge rushers are faring.
The Eagles pass rush got to Kirk Cousins on 3rd-and-4 from the 8.
Milton Williams with the 8-yard sack. Little pressure from the edge.
ATL takes the lead on a Younghoe Koo 34-yard FG.
Falcons up 9-7. Eagles holding them to 0-for-2 in red zone.
Bijan Robinson has touched the ball the first 4 plays on this drive.
He has 44 yards.
Halftime: ATL 6 PHI 7
First downs: ATL 12 PHI 9
Total yards: ATL 184 PHI 164
Third downs: ATL 1-5 PHI 1-5
Penalties: ATL 2-25 PHI 5-23
TOP: ATL 13:53 PHI 16:07
Kirk Cousins: 7/13 75 yards
Jalen Hurts: 9/13 70 yards 1 TD
Bijan Robinson: 10 carries 72 yards
Tyler Allgeier: 5 carries 33 yards
Jalen Hurts: 6 carries 51 yards
Saquon Barkley: 8 carries 37 yards
Ray-Ray McCloud III: 2 catches 30 yards
Drake London: 2 catches 25 yards
DeVonta Smith: 3 catches 30 yards 1 TD
Grant Calcaterra: 2 catches 19 yards
The Falcons have 184 yards to the Eagles 164, but...
The Eagles defense has held the Falcons to 1-of-5 on 3rd down and 0-for-1 in red zone. The Falcons are also averaging 6.1 YPC.
Big stop by the Eagles on that 1st-and-goal at the 3. Kirk Cousins threw two incompletions after Bijan Robinson was stopped for a 1-yard loss -- which stalled the drive.
It will be 7-6 eagles at the half. Falcons 0-for-1 in red zone. Eagles 1-for-2.
Ray-Ray McCloud basically hit C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the helmet with a love tap.
That's a 15-yard penalty anytime. Great job by CJGJ to bait him into that.
Jalen Hurts is 9-of-13 for 70 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 107.9 rating 5 carries, 52 yards
Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith -- TD.
Hurts was 4-of-5 for 36 yards and a TD on the drive. Also had 3 carries for 47 yards.
Eagles lead 7-3.
At this rate the Eagles best offensive play is Jalen Hurts running.
Hurts has 47 yards rushing on this drive.
Jalen Hurts gets a delay of game penalty after a spike following a 23-yard run on 4th-and-3.
Hurts spiked the football in celebration. Fans are not happy with the call.
