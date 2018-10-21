Falcons vs. Giants odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from expert who's 27-13 on Atlanta games

The Week 7 NFL schedule wraps up with Monday Night Football as the New York Giants visit the Atlanta Falcons at 8:15 p.m. ET in a matchup of teams desperate to turn their seasons around. Atlanta seeks its second straight home victory following three straight losses, while New York hopes to snap a three-game losing streak. The Falcons outlasted Tampa Bay 34-29 last week, while the Giants were drubbed 34-13 at home by the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

The Falcons are 4-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is set at 53 in the latest Falcons vs. Giants odds. Before you make your Falcons vs. Giants picks, listen to what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season and returned $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The renowned prognosticator has cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest two of the last three years.

White has a strong history of success in handicapping these teams, which includes an impressive 27-13 mark on picks involving the Falcons. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Just last week, White advised SportsLine members that Atlanta would have too much firepower for NFC South foe Tampa Bay and pull away in a shootout. The Falcons did just that, and anyone who followed White's recommendation notched another winner.

Now, he has scrutinized Giants vs. Falcons from every possible angle to reveal a strong point-spread pick that he's sharing at SportsLine.

White knows both clubs are looking for answers as they remained mired in disappointing seasons that appear bound to fall short of lofty projections.

The Falcons (2-4) were co-favorites in the NFC South along with the Saints, while the Giants (1-5) were a trendy pick to possibly unseat the Eagles in the NFC East. Instead, both teams find themselves in last place. New York has been felled by an inept offense and questions surrounding the viability of veteran Eli Manning at quarterback amid his fading production.

The Giants gained 401 yards of total offense in their loss to the Eagles, but most of those came in the second half with the outcome already in hand. Manning threw for 281 yards, but was sacked four times and threw an interception on the first series that led to an Eagles touchdown.

The Giants rank No. 24 in the NFL in total offense (34.8 yards per game) and No. 27 in scoring with 19.5 points per contest. Their defense is No. 24 in points allowed (27 ppg).

Despite all of New York's struggles, there's no guarantee Atlanta will cover as it attempts to fix its own shortcomings.

The Falcons built an 11-point halftime lead against the Buccaneers, but their defense failed to get stops as Jameis Winston and company mounted a second-half comeback. Atlanta was fortunate to intercept Winston twice; otherwise, the outcome could have been a different story.

Matt Ryan threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns, but his big day was nearly offset by a defense that allowed Tampa Bay to compile 510 yards of total offense.

We can tell you White is leaning toward the Over, but he has scrutinized Falcons vs. Giants from every angle, crunched the stats, and found a crucial X-factor that will determine the spread outcome. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who covers in Giants vs. Falcons? And what crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Monday, all from the top NFL analyst who's hitting nearly 70 percent of his spread picks involving the Falcons.