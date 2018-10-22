Falcons vs. Giants odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's 27-13 on Atlanta games

The Atlanta Falcons aim for their second straight win when they host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Atlanta can cling to the slim hope of climbing back into the NFC South race if it manages a second straight home victory, while New York is looking to bounce back from likely its worst performance of the season. The Giants were routed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 for their third consecutive defeat, also in prime-time. The Falcons are four-point favorites in the current Falcons vs. Giants odds, down from an opener of -5.5. The over-under for total points scored is 52.5 after bettors have been backing the under all week. Before you lock in your Falcons vs. Giants picks for Monday Night Football, check out what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

White knows both clubs are looking for answers as they remained mired in disappointing seasons that appear bound to fall short of lofty projections.

For the second straight year, the Giants find themselves stuck in a dreadful season while their restless fan base hasn't been shy in grumbling about the competence of the coach or the skills of a fading quarterback. First-year coach Pat Shurmur has publicly stood by Eli Manning even though the quarterback has failed to make down-field plays in the passing game to help sustain drives. Manning is completing 68.7 percent of his passes, but at just 7.2 yards per attempt.

One bright spot has been rookie running back Saquon Barkley, who has gained more than 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first six NFL games. The Penn State product had 130 rushing yards with a touchdown and 99 receiving yards against the Eagles. Even so, many observers still question whether the franchise made a mistake in drafting the versatile back No. 2 overall instead of addressing the quarterback position.

Despite all of New York's struggles, there's no guarantee Atlanta will cover on Monday Night Football as it attempts to fix its own shortcomings.

The Falcons built an 11-point halftime lead against the Buccaneers, but their defense failed to get stops as Jameis Winston and company mounted a second-half comeback. Atlanta was fortunate to intercept Winston twice; otherwise, the outcome could have been a different story.

Matt Ryan threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns, but his big day was nearly offset by a defense that allowed Tampa Bay to compile 510 yards of total offense.

