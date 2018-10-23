Falcons vs. Giants score: Live stats, updates, results, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants have been two of the more disappointing teams in the NFL this season.

The Falcons have struggled with major injuries on both sides of the ball (Devonta Freeman, Deion Jones, Keanu Neal, and Ricardo Allen are all on injured reserve) and have slumped to a 2-4 start while being seemingly unable to stop teams from scoring for long enough for their explosive offense to get a rest. The Giants appear to have hit the mother lode with Saquon Barkley but the rest of their team is so bad that it just doesn't matter, and they are 1-5.

Monday night provides each team with an opportunity to rebound, as the Falcons host the Giants in Atlanta. New York is technically still alive in the NFC East, which appears to be one of football's worst divisions. The Saints look like they're running away with the NFC South but the Falcons aren't too far out of a wild card spot. Whichever team manages to come away with a win on Monday could use the game as a springboard into the second half of the season, potentially mounting a challenge for a playoff spot. Whoever loses, however, is in pretty deep trouble -- especially if it's the Giants, as they'd be 1-6 with no hope on the horizon.

Perhaps we'll get an entertaining game as the two teams vie to stay out of the league basement, as there will be plenty of stars on the field, such as Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., and Julio Jones. That should make for a fun contest.

