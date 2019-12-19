Falcons vs. Jaguars: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Atlanta

Current Records: Jacksonville 5-9; Atlanta 5-9

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars' road trip will continue as they head to the Atlanta Falcons' field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jacksonville isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Jacksonville didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Oakland Raiders last week, but they still walked away with a 20-16 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 16-3 deficit.

The Jaguars' defense was a presence, and it made life painful for QB Derek Carr and got past Oakland's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 16 yards. Leading the way was DE Yannick Ngakoue and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Atlanta and the San Francisco 49ers last week, but Atlanta stepped up in the second half. Atlanta walked away with a 29-22 win. No one put up better numbers for them than WR Julio Jones, who really brought his A game. He caught 13 passes for two TDs and 134 yards.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-9. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars are worst in the league in rushing touchdowns, with only three on the season. To make matters even worse for the Jaguars, the Falcons enter the game with 310.9 passing yards per game on average, good for second best in the NFL. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Falcons' favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.