Falcons vs. Jaguars: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Atlanta

Current Records: Jacksonville 5-9; Atlanta 5-9

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars' will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to the Atlanta Falcons' turf at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jacksonville isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Jacksonville beat the Oakland Raiders 20-16 last week. The Jaguars' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Gardner Minshew, who passed for two TDs and 201 passing yards on 29 attempts, and WR Chris Conley, who was on the other end of those TDs. The Jaguars' win came on a four-yard TD pass from Minshew to Conley with only 0:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars' defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Derek Carr and got past Oakland's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 16 yards. Leading the way was DE Yannick Ngakoue and his two sacks. Ngakoue now has eight sacks through Week 15.

Speaking of close games: the San Francisco 49ers were up 13-10 over Atlanta going into the fourth quarter last week, but Atlanta stole the victory right from under San Francisco's nose in the closing minutes for a final score of 29-22. Among those leading the charge for Atlanta was WR Julio Jones, who caught 13 passes for two TDs and 134 yards. One of those touchdowns came with 0:05 left to play to put the Falcons in the lead for good.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-9. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jaguars are worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, with only three on the season. The Falcons have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 81.4 on average. Looks like big plays on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.38

Odds

The Falcons are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.