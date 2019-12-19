Falcons vs. Jaguars odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 16 predictions from proven computer model

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is 5-9 overall and 2-5 at home, while Jacksonville is 5-9 overall and 3-4 on the road. Atlanta is favored by seven points in the latest Falcons vs. Jaguars odds, while the over-under is set at 46.5. The Jaguars are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games, and are 0-6 in their last six games against NFC opponents. The Falcons are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games, but are 0-14 against the spread in their last 14 games against AFC teams. Before entering any Jaguars vs. Falcons picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

Now, it has simulated Falcons vs. Jaguars 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over.

Atlanta knocked off one of the NFC's best teams last week, downing the San Francisco 49ers 29-22. Among those leading the charge for Atlanta was wide receiver Julio Jones, who caught 13 passes for 134 yards and two TDs. The second straight victory was also fueled by the strong play of quarterback Matt Ryan, who completed 25-of-39 attempts for 210 yards. Atlanta ranks second in the NFL when it comes to passing yards per game, throwing for 310.9 on average.

Jacksonville ended its five-game losing streak with a 20-16 road victory at Oakland. The Jaguars outscored the Raiders 17-3 in the second half to secure the win. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the win -- denying the Raiders a victory in their final game in Oakland before relocating to Las Vegas. The Jaguars stumble into Sunday's game with just three rushing touchdowns, the fewest in the NFL.

The total has gone under in five of Jacksonville's last six December games, and in five of the last six Falcons-Jaguars matchups.

