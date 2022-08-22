The Atlanta Falcons will head to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets in a primetime battle on Monday to wrap up the NFL Week 2 preseason schedule. Both teams are looking to bounce back in a major way in 2022. In 2021, New York went 4-13 and finished last in the AFC East. On the flip side, Atlanta logged a 7-10 record and concluded the year third in the NFC South.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Jets odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him start the USFL season 24-18, including a 12-6 record over the last five weeks.

In addition, Hunt has gone an amazing 18-4 on his last 22 picks involving the Falcons, returning $1,372. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Jets vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Jets spread: Falcons -2.5

Falcons vs. Jets Over-Under: 39 points

Falcons vs. Jets money line: Atlanta -150, New York +130

ATL: Falcons are 5-2-1 ATS in their last eight road games

NYJ: Over is 6-2 in Jets last eight home games

Why the Falcons can cover



Atlanta pulled off a dramatic 27-23 victory against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the preseason. Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder led the Falcons down the field in the final two minutes and connected with rookie receiver Jared Bernhardt for a 21-yard score to give them the lead. Ridder flashed plenty in his first official game action. The Cincinnati product made plays with both his arm and legs, going 10-for-22 for 103 yards and two scores. The 2022 third-round pick also ran for 59 yards, showcasing his athleticism.

Bernhardt has been making plays all throughout training camp. The Ferris State product is consistently creating separation and getting open. These two rookies will see the field plenty in this contest as they look to improve.

Why the Jets can cover

With quarterback Zach Wilson getting hurt against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason-opener, we shouldn't expect the starters to play much if they play at all. Quarterback Joe Flacco may only see the field for a series, but look for Mike White to play. White is an accurate passer who knows the offensive system extremely well. He wants to get the ball out of his hand quickly. In the preseason opener, the 2018 fifth-round pick went 10-for-20 for 98 yards.

Tight end Lawrence Cager is fighting to make the roster and impressed the coaching staff against the Eagles. He led the team with two catches for 40 yards, using his yards-after-catch ability. Receiver Denzel Mims is another playmaker hoping to make an impact. Mims owns strong speed with the size to out-jump defenders. He snagged two passes for 25 yards in the preseason-opener.

Hunt is leaning Over on the total.

Who wins Falcons vs. Jets on Monday? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Jets vs. Falcons picks, all from the NFL expert who's on an 18-4 run on picks involving Atlanta, and find out.