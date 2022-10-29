Who's Playing

Carolina @ Atlanta

Current Records: Carolina 2-5; Atlanta 3-4

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers are 3-9 against the Atlanta Falcons since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Panthers and Atlanta will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Carolina winning the first 19-13 on the road and Atlanta taking the second 29-21.

Carolina strolled past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with points to spare this past Sunday, taking the matchup 21-3. Among those leading the charge for Carolina was RB D'Onta Foreman, who picked up 118 yards on the ground on 15 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Foreman has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, the game between the Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Atlanta falling 35-17 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. No one had a standout game offensively for Atlanta, but they got scores from RB Tyler Allgeier and WR Damiere Byrd. One of the most thrilling moments was Byrd's 75-yard TD reception up the middle in the second quarter.

Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Carolina's win brought them up to 2-5 while Atlanta's loss pulled them down to 3-4. The Panthers are 0-1 after wins this year, and the Falcons are 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta have won ten out of their last 14 games against Carolina.