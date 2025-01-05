The Atlanta Falcons (8-8) still have a shot at making the playoffs, but they must first get a win against the Carolina Panthers (4-12) when these division rivals meet in NFL Week 18 on CBS and Paramount+. Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons put up a fight against the Washington Commanders in Week 17, but ultimately fell 30-24 in overtime and are in desperate need of a victory. They host a Panthers side that has an opportunity to play spoiler but will have to do so without star running back Chuba Hubbard (calf). You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is 1 p.m. ET. The Falcons are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Falcons vs. Panthers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

How to watch Panthers vs. Falcons

Falcons vs. Panthers date: Sunday, Jan. 5

Falcons vs. Panthers time: 1 p.m. ET

Falcons vs. Panthers TV channel: CBS

Week 18 NFL picks for Panthers vs. Falcons

Before tuning into Sunday's Falcons vs. Panthers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season on a 30-14 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 68% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 210-142 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 64-35 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Falcons vs. Panthers, the model is backing over 48.5 points to be scored. Carolina has the worst overall defense in the NFL, giving up 396.3 total yards and 56 touchdowns this season. Carolina's league-worst rushing defense will have its hands full containing Bijan Robinson, who enters Week 18 with the fourth-most rushing yards (1,286) in the NFL.

Bryce Young is 1-1 against the Falcons in his career, but he enters Sunday's game following back-to-back two-touchdown games. It will be hard for him to run the table on Atlanta without Hubbard to help move the ball downfield, but he will also be going up against a Falcons defense that has allowed 221.7 average passing yards and 31 touchdowns in the air.

